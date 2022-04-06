Thalapathy66: Vijay & Rashmika Mandanna starrer begins with a formal puja ceremony in Chennai; See viral pics

Thalapathy Vijay's next with Vamshi Paidipally is currently the most talked-about film in the South. Owing to a lot of anticipation, today, the film has been launched with a formal pooja ceremony in Chennai with the cast and crew. Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, who play the lead roles in the film, were all smiles at the launch.

On April 6, the pooja ceremony of Thalapathy 66 took place in Chennai. A pic of the team posing in smiles from the pooja ceremony has surfaced on social media and is going viral. While Vijay is seen looking handsome in a blue shirt, Rashmika looked gorgeous in a pale green lehenga.

Check out pics here:

On Rashmika Mandanna's birthday yesterday, April 5, the makers of Thalapathy 66 welcomed her on board as the female lead. Yesterday, she flew to Chennai to attend the launch ceremony and reportedly the shoot will commence this month itself.

Also Read: VIDEO: Rashmika Mandanna makes a stylish appearance in black as she cuts cake with paparazzi at airport

Tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, the film marks Vijay’s 66th film. The movie is helmed by Telugu director Vamsi Paidipally. It is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Creations. Further details about the cast and crew will be announced.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film Beast with director Nelson Dilipkumar. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. Beast is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 13, clashing at the box office with Yash's KGF: Chapter 2.