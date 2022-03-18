Thalapathy66: Vijay to start shooting for his next in the first week of April?

Thalapathy Vijay is currently occupied with his dark comedy, Beast with Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Before Beast comes to theatres on 14 April, the star will be rolling his next, tentatively titled Thalapathy66. Reports around the highly anticipated film suggest that the movie will be going to the floors with an official pooja around the first week of April.

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna will be starring alongside Thalapathy Vijay in this yet-to-be-titled film along with Prakash Raj. This outing is to be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and will be bankrolled by famous producer Dil Raju.

During an interview, the filmmaker revealed that Thalapathy 66 will be high on emotions and that he has penned the script keeping the actor's stardom in mind. This will be the first collaboration of Dil Raju, Vamsi Paidipally and Thalapathy Vijay. As the shoot moves forward, more details about the cast and crew will be available to the fans. The film is being made on a magnum budget and it is already making a lot of noise on social media.

Coming to the star's next release, Pooja Hegde and Thalapathy Vijay will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Beast. The film is extremely special for the Radhe Shyam actress as it marks her return to Tamil cinema after almost a decade. Meanwhile, the makers recently announced that the second number from the movie, titled Jolly O Gymkhanasung will be out tomorrow.

