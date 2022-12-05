Thalapathy67: Lokesh Kanagaraj to incorporate LCU characters Rolex, Dilli, Vikram in Vijay starrer?

According to the reports, the director will carry forwards the characters from Thalapathy67 to his next films. Lokesh has reportedly written the characters in such a way that he can include them in his LCU. It is also said that the incorporation of his popular characters Dilli, and Vikram from his blockbuster films like Kaithi and Vikram may be part of the film.

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, the smashing duo, have reportedly reunited for an upcoming project after the blockbuster film Master. The film is tentatively titled Thalapathy67. Although, the film has not been announced officially, the anticipation is sky-high and fans are expecting a visual treat. Now, as per the latest update, Thalapathy67 may be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

It will be exciting to see if the flick will be connected to the films Kaithi and Vikram, or will be merged with a new universe comprising of Master. Well, the incorporation of these popular characters will be considered only if he gets rights from SR Prabhu and Raaj Kamal Productions.

Thalapathy67 launches with pooja ceremony

Another interesting update about Thalapathy67 is that the pooja ceremony took place today. The film was reportedly launched today and is expected to go on floors soon. Another update is on a promo clip that will be shot on December 7. The shoot is planned to go on for three days. Then after 15 days, the crew will start shooting for the project.

About Thalapathy67

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is reportedly making his Tamil cinema debut with the film, as the lead antagonist. Many popular actors in Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi film industries like Vishal, Mahendra Dhoni, and Gautham Vasudev Menon are expected to be a part of the project. Trisha Krishnan is reportedly roped in to play the female lead in the film, which will feature a stellar cast including Kaithi actors Narain and Arjun Das in supporting roles.

The film's music is composed by director Anirudh Ravichander. The mega-budget venture is produced by the popular banner Seven Screen Studio. Kamal Haasan's home banner Raaj Kamal Films Internations is rumoured to be in talks to co-produce the project.

