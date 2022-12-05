Thalapathy67: Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film launches with pooja ceremony

Thalapathy67 is one of the most anticipated films in the South. Even before the official announcement of the project, it achieved a huge feat. Reportedly, it has become the biggest Tamil film ever in terms of pre-release business, which has almost touched 500 crores.

Thalapathy Vijay , one of the biggest stars of the Tamil film industry, is set to reunite with talented filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 67th film. The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be a gangster thriller, has been launched today with a formal pooja ceremony. However, the film is yet to be announced officially.

Thalapathy67 big update

Pinkvilla recently exclusively got an interesting update on this much-awaited film. According to a source close to the development, Vijay will start shooting for the film in January. “Lokesh Kanagaraj has finalised the script and has begun pre-production work on Thalapathy 67. A major portion of the movie will be shot in Kashmir, recce for which was done recently. The initial plan was to shoot the film in Munnar, but they have now zeroed down on Kashmir. Don’t be surprised if they start with a small schedule a bit earlier too,” informs a source close to the development.

About Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film

According to the reports, Thalapathy Vijay is planning to shed his signature style for the character in Thalapathy 67, who is a gangster in his 40s. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is reportedly making his Tamil cinema debut with the film, as the lead antagonist. Many popular actors in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi film industries like Vishal, Mahendra Dhoni, and Gautham Vasudev Menon are expected to be a part of the project,

Thalapathy 67 might be a part of director Lokesh's cinematic universe aka LCU. Trisha Krishnan is reportedly roped in to play the female lead in the film, which will feature a stellar cast including Kaithi actors Narain and Arjun Das in supporting roles. The project is expected to be bigger and better with massive expectations from the director's blockbuster films Master and Vikram.

Also Read: Varisu's Thee Thalapathy: STR-Thaman's song is a true tribute to Thalapathy Vijay's cinematic excellence