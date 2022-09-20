Thalapathy67: Trisha Krishnan REACTS to rumours of pairing up with Vijay in his next
Trisha has been considered as one of the best on-screen pairs of Thalapathy Vijay so fans are super excited for to watch them together again in Lokesh Kangaraj's directorial
Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj announced his next with Thalapathy Vijay, tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. Although the film is yet to announce officially, it is grabbing a lot of buzz as the anticipation is high after Master and Vikram. Now, reports suggest that Ponniyin Selvan actress Trisha Krishnan has been approached for female lead and she has give a nod to the film.
Recently, during an interview with Galatta, when Trisha was asked about an update on Thalapathy 67, she just smiled and said that this interview is about Ponniyin Selvan and they should talk about it. However, Trisha’s gesture makes fans feel that she actually confirmed that she is a part of the film.
The sources suggest that Trisha's character in the film is not just a romantic interest, but will have major scope for performance. To the unversed, Trisha has been considered as one of the best on-screen pairs of Thalapathy Vijay. The duo has earlier shared the screen in several films including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi. Fans are super excited to watch this on-screen pair after ages.
Thalapathy 67 is also likely to be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). Although, nothing has been confirmed yet, but if true, it would be exciting to see if the flick will be connected to Kaithi and Vikram, or will be merged with a new universe comprising of Master.
Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan is currently waiting for the release of her magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name, has an ensemble cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha and Jayam Ravi. Ponniyin Selvan is all set to release on September 30 worldwide in five languages.
