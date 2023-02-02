Thalapathy67: Vijay's next with Lokesh Kangaraj is part of LCU; Kaithi actor George Maryan joins the cast

Thalapathy Vijay's next with Lokesh Kangaraj, tentatively titled Thalapathy67 is one of the highly anticipated and awaited films in South cinema. The film has caught the attention of everyone because of the back-to-back exciting updates. Now, here's another interesting update of Thalapathy67 that will not make you thrilled and proves that the film is set in LCU.

Thalapathy67 has launched a few days ago and the entire cast and crew attended the Pooja ceremony, that took place in Chennai. The pics of the Pooja ceremony were shared on social media and went viral. Now, what caught the attention is the appearance of George Maryan in the pics. Yes, the actor, who was earlier seen in Lokesh Kangaraj's Kaithi, is seen during the group photo of the team. This has sparked rumours that Thalapathy 67 is set under Lokesh Kangaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU).