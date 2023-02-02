Thalapathy67: Vijay's next with Lokesh Kangaraj is part of LCU; Kaithi actor George Maryan joins the cast
As the Thalapathy67 pooja pics go viral, here's another interesting update from the film that will make you thrilled and proves it is set in LCU.
Thalapathy Vijay's next with Lokesh Kangaraj, tentatively titled Thalapathy67 is one of the highly anticipated and awaited films in South cinema. The film has caught the attention of everyone because of the back-to-back exciting updates. Now, here's another interesting update of Thalapathy67 that will not make you thrilled and proves that the film is set in LCU.
Thalapathy67 has launched a few days ago and the entire cast and crew attended the Pooja ceremony, that took place in Chennai. The pics of the Pooja ceremony were shared on social media and went viral. Now, what caught the attention is the appearance of George Maryan in the pics. Yes, the actor, who was earlier seen in Lokesh Kangaraj's Kaithi, is seen during the group photo of the team. This has sparked rumours that Thalapathy 67 is set under Lokesh Kangaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU).
George Maryan might once again reprise his role as constable Napoleon from Kaithi in Thalapathy 67. However, an official confirmation is awaited.
After the official launch, the makers also introduced the cast of Thalapathy 67. The team first introduced the leading lady of the film, Trisha Krishnan, with a lovely poster and it was followed by the announcement of the cast and crew. Trisha will be seen as the wife of Vijay's character in the film, which features Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist. Thalapathy 67 features a stellar star cast including Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas, Sandy Master, and others in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for the project. Manoj Paramhamsa and Philomin Raj handle the cinematography and editing, respectively.
ALSO READ: Thalapathy 67 Pooja Teaser: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, Lokesh are all smiles as the project goes on floor
Journalist. Taking baby steps to make it big. A graduate in mass communication and journalism, with two and half year...Read more