Thalapathy68: Mic Mohan roped in for a prominent role; filming to start on 3rd October

With Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo all set to hit the theaters, the Mersal actor is gearing up for the filming of his next, tentatively titled Thalapathy68. The film is helmed by Venkat Prabhu, known for films like Mankatha, Maanaadu, and Custody.

An official announcement for Thalapathy68 was made by the Production House, AGS Entertainment on 21st May, this year. In the most recent update, it is being reported that the production stage of the film will start on 3rd October, Tuesday. Industry buzz also suggests that the official pooja for the film is set to happen today (2nd October). The event will be fairly intimate, like what happened in the case of Leo, and so pictures have not yet been released in the public domain.

It has also been reported that veteran actor Mic Mohan, known for films like Mappillai Sir, Sahadevan Mahadevan, Ilamai Kaalangal, etc., has been roped in to play a prominent role in the film.

Mic Mohan is a veteran actor, who predominantly worked in Tamil films, although he has acted in other South Indian languages as well. He is most known for his role as Chandrakumar in the 1986 romantic drama film Mouna Ragam, helmed by Mani Ratnam.

In 1999, Mohan also directed his 100th film, Anbulla Kadhalukku, after which he took a 9-year hiatus, before returning in the 2008 film Sutta Pazham. Last year, it was revealed that Mohan would be seen in a film named Haraa, helmed by Vijay Sri G. The film is also said to feature Khushboo, Yogi Babu, Rajendran, Manobala, and more.

Thalapathy68 marks the first collaboration between the Bigil actor and Venkat Prabhu. It was reported that Thalapathy Vijay will be seen portraying the dual roles of father and son in the film. In fact, the actor-director duo actually traveled to Los Angeles, reportedly to check out the de-aging technology.

The film is also said to feature Meenakshi Chaudhary and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead roles, with Mark Antony actor SJ Suryah and Prabhu Deva playing prominent roles as well, although there has been no official confirmation about this. The film is bankrolled by AGS Production, and the music for the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

