Thalapathy68: SJ Suryah to lock horns with Vijay for second time in Venkat Prabhu's directorial?

After Leo, Thalapathy Vijay's next is with director Venkat Prabhu. Tentatively titled Thalapathy68, the film has generated a huge buzz ever since its inception. Now, as per the latest news, SJ Suryah is expected to lock horns with Thalapathy Vijay in the film. They both share a great bond together for years.

According to reports, SJ Suryah is roped in to play the role of antagonist in the film. The actor is expected to lock horns with Vijay in Venkat Prabhu's directorial. If reports are anything to be believed, this will be the second film that SJ Suryah will play the antagonist opposite Vijay after 'Mersal'.

In fact, Suryah and Vijay also worked together on the blockbuster film Kushi. He directed Vijay in the romantic entertainer and it went on to become a cult classic over the years. Well, however, an official confirmation is awaited as the makers are yet to announce the cast and crew of the film.

About Thalapathy68

On May 21, Thalapathy68 was officially announced with huge fanfare. Thalapathy 68 will be made on a grand scale and will be directed by Venkat Prabhu. Archana Kalpathi will be the Creative Producer for the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja is a music composer.

Thalapathy68 is going to be an entertainer that will be loved across all audiences. It will boast of the best technicians of global standards and the highest production values," makers wrote in a statement.

Everything about Thalapathy68 has become a huge buzz on social media. Earlier, it was reported that he has been offered a whopping remuneration of Rs 200 crore for the film. AGS Entertainment, who are bankrolling the film, have offered him a huge sum to sign the film. If the reports are true, Thalapathy Vijay becomes the only Indian actor to join the elite club of the highest-paid actors.



Upcoming film

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen next in Lokesh Kangaraj's film Leo. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and others will be seen in key roles. Leo is slated to hit the theatres on October 19, this year. Anirudh Ravichander is composing songs and the original score for the project.

