Thalapathy68: Thalapathy Vijay to join hands with director Venkat Prabhu for his next?

After Leo, what's next for Thalapathy Vijay is the big question in the South film industry. There have been several directors' names like Atlee, Gopichand Malineni, and more. Now, as per the latest buzz, tentatively called Thalapathy 68 is said to be director Venkat Prabhu. The director's recent film Custody is receiving a lukewarm response.

According to the latest reports, Thalapathy Vijay is expected to team up with Venkat Prabhu for his next, Thalapathy 68. The director is known for films like Maanadu, Mankatha, Manmadhai Leela and more. The rumour spread after a picture of the star posing with the director made it to social media. Reportedly, the director said a one-liner to the actor and he was impressed and asked to work on the script. Venkat Prabhu is said to be working on the script and soon the announcement will be made.

About Thalapathy68

Earlier, before Venkat Prabhu, Telugu director Gopichand Malineni was rumoured to be directing Thalapathy 68. The duel was added to the rumours after the Veera Simha Reddy director officially began following Vijay on Instagram. Prior to this, it was stated that Atlee will be directing Thalapathy Vijay's next. However, there is no clarity about who the actor is teaming up for his next. As the film has not been announced yet, further details are to be awaited.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Leo with Lokesh Kangaraj. It is reportedly said to be based on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Cinematic Universe. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of the film. She is pairing up with Vijay after 14 long years. The film features a stellar star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and others. Leo is slated to hit the theatres on October 19, this year. Anirudh Ravichander is composing songs and the original score for the project.

