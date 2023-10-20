Thalapathy68: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu collaboration to feature Mic Mohan as VILLAIN

Even before the release of Leo, it was announced that Thalapathy Vijay’s next film would be with ace director Venkat Prabhu known for films like Mankatha, Maanaadu, and Custody. There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the film, ever since its announcement.

It was also recently announced that the makers of the film had roped in veteran actor Mic Mohan to play a prominent role. In the latest buzz, it is being reported that Mic Mohan will be playing the lead antagonist in the film. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this.

About Mic Mohan

Mic Mohan is a veteran actor, who has predominantly worked in Tamil films, although he has worked in other South Indian languages as well. He is best known for his role as Chandrakumar in the 1986 romantic drama film Mouna Ragam, helmed by Mani Ratnam.

In 1999, Mic Mohan helmed, and acted in his 100th film, Anbulla Kadhalukku, after which he took a 9-year hiatus. He returned in 2008 in the film Sutta Pazham. Last year, it was revealed that Mic Mohan would be returning to the silver screen once again, after a gap of seven years, with the film Haraa, helmed by Vijay Sri G. The film features an ensemble cast including Charu Haasan, Yogi Babu, Suresh Menon, Deepa, Mime Gopi, and many more.

More about Thalapathy68

Thal;apathy68 marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Venkat Prabhu. It is understood that Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in a dual role, playing that of a father and a son. In fact, the actor and director duo recently traveled to Los Angeles in order to check out the de-aging technology.

Thalapathy68 is said to feature an ensemble cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary and Priyanka Mohan in the lead roles, with SJ Suryah and Prabhu Deva playing crucial roles in the film as well. Official confirmation regarding the cast of the film is still awaited. The film is bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, while the music for the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

It is reported that the film began shooting in early October, with a song sequence featuring Prabhu Deva and Prashanth. It is also understood that the team has now moved to South Africa for the filming of an action sequence.

