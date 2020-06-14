THALAPATHYBdayFestCDP Trends: Fans go gaga ahead of Master actor's birthday

#THALAPATHYBdayFestCDP is currently a huge trend on Twitter as Thalapathy Vijay's fans gear up to celebrate the birthday of their favourite actor in the best way possible amid lockdown.

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar or Vijay or Thalapathy Vijay, one of the biggest Kollywood stars celebrates his birthday on June 22 and fans just can't keep calm. The actor is turning 46 on June 22 and the celebrations for his birthday have already begun on social media. Ahead of his big day, Thalapathy Vijay fans have released a common display picture (CDP) and it has taken social media by storm. Even celebrities are sharing the new CDP created by Master actor's fans. #THALAPATHYBdayFestCDP is currently a huge trend on Twitter as fans gear up to celebrate the birthday of their favourite actor in the best way possible amid lockdown.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, Thaman S and many other celebs are also participating in this trend. Well, due to COVID-19 outbreak, fans can't step out for the special celebrations this time and so, Vijay's well-wishers are making it sure to celebrate it grandly on social media. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay has given special instruction to his fans for his birthday. Thalapathy Vijay has made a special appeal to his fans to not get into any festivities during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also, Vijay has requested his fans to continue supporting poor amid crisis and this will only make his birthday special.

Twitter under control of thalapathy fans#THALAPATHYBdayFestCPD pic.twitter.com/xjDi6IMHZ1 — JACK (@_Jack_Master) June 14, 2020

Adv Happy birthday ThaIapathy Vijay by Thala Fans #THALAPATHYBdayFestCPD pic.twitter.com/ddgAyJxeF1 — S.R.Venkatesh (@s_rvenkatesh) June 14, 2020

OFFICIAL ALERT: We have surpassed 5M+ tweets count with a potential reach of 1.4B and it's still going more stronger. All the data related to tag count are exported from the Talkwalker analytics tool (website). CHEERS FOLKS..#THALAPATHYBdayFestCDP #Master — T H M (@THM_Off) June 14, 2020

We are having two suprises for #Thalapathy Birthday We will reveal in coming days #Master#THALAPATHYBdayFestCDP — A2 Studio (@a2studoffl) June 14, 2020

Talking about Master, the Tamil film was expected to hit screens in April but due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the film has been postponed. The makers are yet to announce the new release date for Thalapathy Vijay starrer. Also, fans are eagerly waiting to know if Vijay starrer will release directly on the OTT platform. The songs of Master are already proving to be chartbusters and have set huge expectations among the moviegoers.

