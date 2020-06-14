  1. Home
  2. entertainment

#THALAPATHYBdayFestCDP Trends: Fans go gaga ahead of Master actor's birthday

#THALAPATHYBdayFestCDP is currently a huge trend on Twitter as Thalapathy Vijay's fans gear up to celebrate the birthday of their favourite actor in the best way possible amid lockdown.
11005 reads Mumbai
#THALAPATHYBdayFestCDP Trends: Fans go gaga ahead of Master actor's birthday#THALAPATHYBdayFestCDP Trends: Fans go gaga ahead of Master actor's birthday
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar or Vijay or Thalapathy Vijay, one of the biggest Kollywood stars celebrates his birthday on June 22 and fans just can't keep calm. The actor is turning 46 on June 22 and the celebrations for his birthday have already begun on social media. Ahead of his big day, Thalapathy Vijay fans have released a common display picture (CDP) and it has taken social media by storm. Even celebrities are sharing the new CDP created by Master actor's fans. #THALAPATHYBdayFestCDP is currently a huge trend on Twitter as fans gear up to celebrate the birthday of their favourite actor in the best way possible amid lockdown. 

Lokesh Kanagaraj, Thaman S and many other celebs are also participating in this trend. Well, due to COVID-19 outbreak, fans can't step out for the special celebrations this time and so, Vijay's well-wishers are making it sure to celebrate it grandly on social media. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay has given special instruction to his fans for his birthday. Thalapathy Vijay has made a special appeal to his fans to not get into any festivities during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also, Vijay has requested his fans to continue supporting poor amid crisis and this will only make his birthday special.

Also Read:  Master actress Malavika Mohanan is a sight to behold with her bold red lips; See Pic 

Talking about Master, the Tamil film was expected to hit screens in April but due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the film has been postponed. The makers are yet to announce the new release date for Thalapathy Vijay starrer. Also, fans are eagerly waiting to know if Vijay starrer will release directly on the OTT platform. The songs of Master are already proving to be chartbusters and have set huge expectations among the moviegoers. 

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement