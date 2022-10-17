Thalapathi to RRR: 5 best multistarrer movies that brought superstars in one frame

In South cinema, it's very rare to cast more than one big superstar in a movie and make it a blockbuster. However, it wasn't like multistarrers don't exist, they have been here since the 80s but very less. And lately, the increase of multistarrers has enormously increased, now filmmakers don't think twice before casting two or more biggest stars in one film and actors have become more open to content than anything. A few filmmakers like K Balachander, Mani Ratnam, SS Rajamouli, and Shankar, to name a few have pulled off a great casting coup. Right from ‘Thalapathi’ to ‘RRR’, South cinema has seen some of the best multistarrer films that have been critically and commercially successful. Here’s a list of popular multistarrer South films that cajoled the audiences. Thalapathi

Mani Ratnam, Rajinikanth, and Mammootty brought multistarrers in the 1980s with their film Thalapathi. The maverick filmmaker got two biggest superstars, Rajinikanth and Mammootty, in a fictitious take on the friendship between Duryodhana and Karna from the Mahabharata, essaying Deva and Surya respectively. Thalapthi needs no introduction, it is the best film that broke records at the box office with rave reviews in not just Tamil but Malayalam as well. The scenes featuring Rajinikanth and Mammootty were the major highlight, which eventually became a pop-culture phenomenon.

Aayutha Ezhuthu Mani Ratnam is one such very rare director who can pull off an ensemble cast in one film. He directed three talented actors Suriya, Siddharth, and R Madhavan for a film titled Aayutha Ezhuthu, which is a cult classic in Tamil. The director began the anthology trend with the film as it revolves around its three main leads Michael, Inba, and Arjun, whose lives intertwine at one point in time. It was remade in Hindi as ‘Yuva’, which was co-written by Anurag Kashyap and performed well at the box office. It's one of the best multistarrer films with the right content, performance, music and whatnot.



Vikram Lokesh Kangaraj's Vikram gave a cinematic experience with versatile actors Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi. The film features Kamal Haasan in the role of a former agent, Vikram, who sets out to avenge the death of his son, an undercover officer in the narcotics bureau. Fahadh and Vijay's face-off is a visual treat and not to forget Suriya, who played a 10-minute cameo role as Rolex and made audiences go gaga. Suriya wooed the audience with his effortless portrayal as a baddie for the first time. The second part is expected to be bigger and more exciting. It's one of the best multistarrers in the South.

RRR In Tollywood especially, it's like a dream come true for fans when they have more than one superstar in one frame. RRR, which was directed by SS Rajamouli and featured Jr NTR and Ram Charan, along with Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, and Hollywood actors Olivia Morris, and Ray Steveson is a never-enough combo. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan as real-life revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaraman respectively, RRR is set in the 1920s when India was under the British Raj. The film is currently being campaigned for Oscars 2022 in various categories. Not just Indian audiences, but even the western public, media, and filmmakers can't get enough of RRR and its larger-than-life visuals.

Baahubali Multistarrers weren't new but they were limited. Only directors like Mani Ratnam and SS Rajamouli had the strength to bring superstars into one movie and make it a blockbuster and the Baahubali franchise in 2015 was one such. The film featured Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, and Ramya Krishnan in the lead roles. Baahubali: The beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion has opened many gates for filmmakers and actors to go big. The Baahubali franchise became a blockbuster success at the box office and won several national and international awards. Even after all these years, the film is considered the best in Telugu cinema.