Thalavara OTT release: When and where to watch Arjun Ashokan and Revathy Sarma-starrer drama film online

After two months of its theatrical release, Arjun Ashokan’s feel-good Malayalam drama Thalavara is finally available for streaming. The film, which received positive reviews from both audiences and critics, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 29, 2025.

Thalavara is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Thalavara was released in theaters on August 22, 2025, but despite good word-of-mouth, it did not perform strongly at the box office. The film’s limited theatrical success was largely attributed to Kalyani Priyadarshan’s superhero film Lokah, which was trending at the same time. However, the OTT release has given Thalavara a second chance to reach a wider audience.

Presented by acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan and directed by Akhil Anil Kumar, the film tells an inspiring story of hope and resilience. It stars Arjun Ashokan as Jyothish, a young man living with vitiligo, who dreams of becoming a successful actor despite facing social prejudice and personal insecurities.

Here’s what the film is about

The story of Thalavara focuses on Jyothish’s journey, his challenges, determination, and belief while chasing his dreams. The movie highlights the emotional struggles of people who face discrimination due to their appearance but continue to find hope in everyday life.

The cast also includes Revathy Sharma, Sarath Sabha, Shebin Benson, Ashokan, Sohan Seenulal, Sam Mohan, Abhirami Radhakrishnan, and Devadarshini in key roles.

Actress Mamta Mohandas took to Instagram to praise Thalavara and its message. She wrote, “I want to shine light on a hero who chose a script representing real-life superheroes who fight real battles every day.” Mamta applauded Arjun Ashokan for his brave performance and lauded Akhil Anil Kumar for handling such a sensitive subject with grace and simplicity.

She further added, “While we celebrate the rise and long-awaited coming and successes of 'superheroine' films this season, I take this opportunity to also redirect your attention towards and throw a bright light on a hero who chose to select a script and played the role of a person who represents the life of several superheroes & heroines that live amongst us fighting REAL battles every day.”

Thalavara is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 29, 2025. The movie’s heartwarming message and realistic storytelling make it a perfect family entertainer to watch this week.

