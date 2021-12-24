Thalli Pogathey Movie Review: ​This breezy entertainer is worth a watch

Title: Thalli Pogathey

Director: R Kannan

Cast: Atharva Murali, Anupama Parameswaran, Amitash

Rating: 3/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

Thalli Pogathey, starring Atharva, Anupama Parameswaran and Amitash released today in the theatres after a long wait and delay. This film, directed by R Kannan is a remake of Telugu film Ninnu Kori starring Nani, Aadi Pinisetty and Nivetha Thomas. Here’s our review.

Karthik (Atharva Murali) and Pallavi (Anupama Parameswaran) are madly in love with each other. The way they meet, fall in love and how they grow in it together is magical. One fine day, which is after many years, Karthik's professor calls Pallavi and asks her to meet Karthik once. To her surprise, Pallavi meets a Karthik who becomes a drunkard. This was after they broke up. Karthik wants Pallavi back in his life but she's married to Arun (Amitash) already. Karthik wants a second chance to prove his love and Pallavi invites him to her place and asks him to stay with the couple. Now, will Karthik wins Pallavi back? Will she leave her husband and move on for Karthik? To know what happens, watch the film.

This film has been delayed for a long time now and finally it has hit the screens leaving a breezy emotion on the audiences. Atharva is definitely a good actor and he has proved his mettle with his previous performances as well. Atharva is the best choice to play Karthik in this film and he looks dapper. His looks and performance will make you fall for him. Anupama Parameswaran has also done a decent job. It was nice to see Amitash back on screen after a long time and his performance is worth appreciating. Chemistry of Atharva and Anupama is good and this new pair looks beautiful on screen.

Director R Kannan has delivered a faithful remake of Ninnu Kori and has managed to show all the emotions and scenes quite well. This film is an emotional drama that explains the delicate relationship between a wife and husband, and how the past can, and cannot affect their bond. Anupama and Atharva’s matured performance will make you watch the film again. Background music, songs, cinematography are like cherries on the cake. Overall, Thalli Pogathey is a breezy entertainer that is worth a watch this weekend.

