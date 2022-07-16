Thallumaala Trailer: Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan look impressive, give visual picture of modern life

Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer trailer has been released. The video gives a visual representation of modern world. Thallumaala is an upcoming action comedy film that has been directed by Khalid Rahman. Written by Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza, the film features Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead roles. Thallumaala' also marks Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan's first movie together. The film is expected to be a fun out-and-out entertainer.