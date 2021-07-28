Thaman begins music work for Balakrishna & Gopichand Malineni's film; Says 'this one is firekracker for sure'

Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the most influential and famous actors of the Telugu film industry. He is fondly called Balayya by his lakhs of fans and people across the Telugu states. After Akhanda, the actor will be collobarting with director Gopichand Malineni. On the occasion of his 61st birthday, the film was announced and is officially refreed to as #NBK107. Fans have huge expectations on this film as the blockbuster combo of Krack Gopichand Malineni, music composer SS Thaman are adding to the powerhouse Balakrishna.

NBK107 is yet to go on the floors. However, the pre production work has begun. Music composer S Thaman has begun working on the music of the film. He shared a photo with director Gopichand Malineni and wrote, This One is a #Firekracker for Sure FireRed heart#NBK107

@megopichand@MythriOfficial." Take a look at the photo here:

The shooting of NBK107 will begin as soon as Balakrishna wraps the last scheudle of Akhanda.

Also Read: Mohanlal's intense boxing PHOTO goes viral; prepping for sports movie with Priyadarshan

NBK107 is directed by Gopichand Malineni who scored a blockbuster earlier this year with the Ravi Teja starrer Krack. S. Thaman is the music composer for both NBK107 and Akhanda. NBK107 is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the prestigious banner Mythri Movie Makers. The movie is scheduled to release in 2022. Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently filming for the much awaited Akhanda, directed by Boyapati Sreenu. Akhanda marks the third time Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu are collaborating. It is produced by Miriyala Ravinder Reddy under the Dwaraka Creations banner.