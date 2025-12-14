Thaman opens up on struggles to get Tamil projects as he compares to Anirudh: ‘Tamil industry has stronger unity’

Musician Thaman S is currently basking in the success of Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, with his compositions receiving widespread praise. The star composer has now made headlines following his comments comparing himself to Anirudh Ravichander and revealing how difficult he finds it to land projects in Tamil cinema.

Speaking to Suman TV News, Thaman S said, “Anirudh (Ravichander) gets films easily in Telugu, but it is hard for me to get opportunities in Tamil films. The Tamil industry has stronger unity, which I feel is missing in the Telugu film industry.”

However, Thaman clarified that he does not mind the high level of competition he faces from other composers in Telugu cinema. He also argued that there are composers who earn far more in Telugu cinema compared to their home industries and that some work primarily for financial gain rather than out of admiration for Telugu films.

Thaman’s work front

Thaman S was recently seen helming the music for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2: Thaandavam. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the film serves as the sequel to the 2021 hit Akhanda.

The second installment tells the story of an enemy nation determined to unleash destruction through a deadly virus. In response, Murali Krishna’s daughter Janani, a 16-year-old prodigy and DRDO scientist, develops a vaccine to avert the impending catastrophe. This puts her in the crosshairs of the enemy nation.

As promised, her uncle, Akhanda Rudra Sikandar Aghora, must now protect her and save the country from its enemies using his supernatural strength.

Looking ahead, the Game Changer musician also has films such as The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, and the Tamil film Idhayam Murali in his upcoming lineup.

Anirudh Ravichander’s upcoming films

Anirudh Ravichander is next set to hit the big screen with the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film is touted to be the superstar’s final cinematic outing before retiring from Tamil cinema.

Looking ahead, the musician has several films lined up for release in 2026, including Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, Shah Rukh Khan’s King, Nani’s The Paradise, and many more.

