Thaman S was shocked upon hearing Jason Sanjay’s script for his directorial debut; here’s why latter did not rope in big actor

Thalapathy Vijay, with his powerful screen presence over decades, enjoys a fan following of millions. And now, it would be his son Jason Sanjay who will be keeping the superstar’s legacy alive as the young lad is all set to enter the film industry. But unlike his father, he would instead take the director’s chair.

Well, Jason’s debut project will feature none other than Sundeep Kishan in the lead. And now music composer Thaman S made a big revelation on the project, in an interview with India Glitz.

Thaman highlighted the reason why Jason decided to choose Sundeep Kishan in the lead role for his film, whilst he could have directed a much bigger star than him.

Explaining Jason’s unique style of filmmaking, Thaman added, “I was shocked when Jason Sanjay narrated that script to me. He could have easily directed with a huge star, but he wanted to do with Sundeep Kishan, as he would be a perfect fit for the role. The movie gonna be a huge success.”

Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut is going to be backed by the big banner of Lyca Productions. The 24-year-old’s first film is reportedly going to be a sports film, and Thaman S will compose the music.

Besides this, the title of the film and even the rest of the cast are yet to be announced by the makers.

Back on November 30, the first look of this upcoming film was unveiled by the makers, leaving fans gripping with excitement about what’s in store for them from a newbie filmmaker.

For the unversed, Jason Sanjay has already made his first screen appearance, back in 2009. He was a part of his father Thalapathy Vijay’s film Vettaikaran, where he made a cameo in one of its songs.

