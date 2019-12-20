Thambi Movie: Karthi and Jyothika starrer LEAKED by Tamilrockers

Unfortunately, Thambi starring Jyothika and Karthi has been leaked online by Tamilrockers within few hours of its release. The leaked versions of the film are available on the piracy giant, Tamilrockers.

Jeethu Joseph’s Tamil film with Jyotika and Karthi has released today, December 20. The film also stars Sathyaraj, Aswanth and Sowkar Janaki in pivotal roles. The intense trailer of Thambi created a huge buzz and had set high curiosity among the moviegoers. The story of the film revolves a son Saravanan, played by Karthi, who returns home after a long gap of 15 years. Well, Thambi has managed to live up to audiences expectations. The first review of the family entertainer is out and it has opened to a positive response from the audience and critics alike. Unfortunately, Thambi has been leaked online by Tamilrockers within few hours of its release. The leaked versions of the film are available on the piracy giant, Tamilrockers.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Ramesh Bala reviewed the film on Twitter. He wrote, "An unpredictable thriller set in a family backdrop.. Twists and turns keep u engrossed.. @Karthi_Offl is fantastic.. He is the lifeline of the movie.. #Jyotika has done well.. #Sathyaraj another seasoned performance.. @Nikhilavimal1 in a pleasant role." Despite clashing with Sivakarthikeyan starrer 'Hero', Karthi's Thambi has managed to win the hearts of the audience. Social media users can't stop praising Karthi and Jyothika's performance in the film. Malayalam actors Anson Paul and Nikhila Vimal are making their Tamil debut with this film.

Check out Thambi review below:

With an excellent performance by @Karthi_Offl #Thambi is a simple emotional thriller with a great interval block. #JeethuJoseph signature style is evident in every scene. On the whole, this family drama pic.twitter.com/Wk3qvQkjvn — sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) December 20, 2019

You have proven it yet again @Karthi_Offl loved the action, loved the attitude, loved the style... #Thambi is a brilliant entertainer with some gruelling twists that none can see coming! #Jyotika and u are an absolute treat to watch!! #JeethuJoseph — Rahman (@Rahuman_MA) December 20, 2019

#Thambi 1st half: @Karthi_Offl provides max entertainment with his charismatic presence. The film moves on as a breezy family drama with an interesting interval block moment.@Nikhilavimal1 impresses in a lively role, with a nice love song Little Rasukutty's scenes are cute too — RamSimbu (@RamSimbu25) December 20, 2019

#Thambi - 3/5 Usual temp which followed in drishyam the same continues here in thambi with a engaging manner. #Jo has a powerful performance. Our #Rasukutty portions are the major highlight of the movie. #Karthi innocence adds a special color for the movie. — Vivek Amir (@vivek_amir) December 20, 2019

During a recent interview with a daily, Jyothika shared that she finds it difficult to work with husband Suriya and the reason is their love fights during shoots. She also stated that it was easy and comfortable to work with Karthi in Thambi in which she portrays the role of his sister.

