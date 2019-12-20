Thambi Movie: Karthi and Jyothika starrer LEAKED by Tamilrockers

Unfortunately, Thambi starring Jyothika and Karthi has been leaked online by Tamilrockers within few hours of its release. The leaked versions of the film are available on the piracy giant, Tamilrockers.
10353 reads Mumbai Updated: December 20, 2019 05:12 pm
Jeethu Joseph’s Tamil film with Jyotika and Karthi has released today, December 20.  The film also stars Sathyaraj, Aswanth and Sowkar Janaki in pivotal roles. The intense trailer of Thambi created a huge buzz and had set high curiosity among the moviegoers. The story of the film revolves a son Saravanan, played by Karthi, who returns home after a long gap of 15 years. Well, Thambi has managed to live up to audiences expectations. The first review of the family entertainer is out and it has opened to a positive response from the audience and critics alike. Unfortunately, Thambi has been leaked online by Tamilrockers within few hours of its release. The leaked versions of the film are available on the piracy giant, Tamilrockers. 

Meanwhile, trade analyst Ramesh Bala reviewed the film on Twitter. He wrote, "An unpredictable thriller set in a family backdrop.. Twists and turns keep u engrossed.. @Karthi_Offl is fantastic.. He is the lifeline of the movie.. #Jyotika has done well.. #Sathyaraj another seasoned performance.. @Nikhilavimal1 in a pleasant role." Despite clashing with Sivakarthikeyan starrer 'Hero', Karthi's Thambi has managed to win the hearts of the audience. Social media users can't stop praising Karthi and Jyothika's performance in the film. Malayalam actors Anson Paul and Nikhila Vimal are making their Tamil debut with this film. 

Check out Thambi review below:

Also Read: Donga audience review: Here’s what Twitterati say about the family drama

During a recent interview with a daily, Jyothika shared that she finds it difficult to work with husband Suriya and the reason is their love fights during shoots. She also stated that it was easy and comfortable to work with Karthi in Thambi in which she portrays the role of his sister. 

