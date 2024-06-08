Thammudu re-release: Pawan Kalyan's sports flick to hit theaters once again on THIS date, celebrating its 25th anniversary

Making a comeback to the big screens after 25 years, Pawan Kalyan starrer Thammudu is all geared up to release in theaters. The sports action flick was written and directed by PA Arun Prasad originally in 1999 and has been a cult favorite for the actor’s fans.

The film is now set to release in theaters on June 15, 2024, and is surely set to be a treat for all Power Star fans. Besides PSPK, the film also has Preeti Jhangiani and Aditi Gowitrikar in the leading roles.

Pawan Kalyan’s Thammudu re-releases on completing 25 years

The movie Thammudu starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role is a sports action flick that follows the tale of a college-going spoiled brat, Subhash. His daily life only consists of hanging out with his friends and roaming around girls.

On the other hand, his brother is a kickboxer who also happens to be the ideal son, prompting their father to be proud of him. His life takes a dark turn when his own rival injures his brother, making him unable to compete in a kickboxing tournament.

As a repentance for his way in life and to avenge his brother, Subhash trains for the tournament in place of his brother and fights his opponent. The rest of the film focuses on if he manages to win while also falling in love with a neighbor girl who always helps him out.

The Telugu language film was actually based on the Aamir Khan movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander which itself was inspired by the American flick Breaking Away. The film was further remade into Tamil and Kannada by the names Badri and Yuvaraja, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Shiva Rajkumar, respectively. According to an X (formerly Twitter) post by Telugu Film Nagar, the trailer for Thammudu is set to unveil on June 9, 2024, at 4 pm.

Pawan Kalyan’s work front

After achieving a momentous victory in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, Pawan Kalyan is all set to present himself on the foray of big screen with his upcoming films. The actor is next set to star in the movie OG aka They Call Him OG, directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth.

Furthermore, the actor is expected to release his delayed project Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit soon. Besides these two films, the actor will also be seen in the movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar.

