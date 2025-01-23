Thandel 3rd single OUT: Makers of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer unveil fun romantic banger called Hilesso Hilessa

The makers of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel have dropped the 3rd single from the movie called Hilesso Hilessa.

By Goutham S
Published on Jan 23, 2025  |  08:48 PM IST |  492
Makers of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel drop a fun, romantic song as 3rd single
Makers of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel drop a fun, romantic song as 3rd single (PC: Thandel, X)

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are set to hit the big screens this year on February 7, 2025, with their movie Thandel. As the film is just days away from release, the makers have unveiled its 3rd single called Hilesso Hilessa.

The song composed by Devi Sri Prasad is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Nakash Aziz. As both Chay and Sai brighten up the screens with their chemistry, the song is crafted beautifully with the lyrics by Shreemani.

See the song Hilesso Hilessa here:


Credits: YouTube (Aditya Music)
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a content writer at Pinkvilla with a passion for crafting compelling narratives. Outside of work, he

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles