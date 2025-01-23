Thandel 3rd single OUT: Makers of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer unveil fun romantic banger called Hilesso Hilessa
The makers of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel have dropped the 3rd single from the movie called Hilesso Hilessa.
Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are set to hit the big screens this year on February 7, 2025, with their movie Thandel. As the film is just days away from release, the makers have unveiled its 3rd single called Hilesso Hilessa.
The song composed by Devi Sri Prasad is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Nakash Aziz. As both Chay and Sai brighten up the screens with their chemistry, the song is crafted beautifully with the lyrics by Shreemani.
See the song Hilesso Hilessa here: