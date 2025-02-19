Thandel director Chandoo Mondeti shares what to expect from his next with Suriya: 'Larger than life story...'

Suriya will next feature in Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro. Apart from the same, he has another project lined with director Chandoo Mondeti, who has also helmed Naga Chaitanya’s latest release, Thandel.

Now, amidst the success of Thandel, the director opened up about his project with Suriya and what one can expect from the film. In an interview with N Entertainment, he shared that the Soorarai Pottru actor will be doing a larger-than-life role in the movie.

He said, “It's a larger than life story... It'll exceed whatever you expect.” The filmmaker went on to say that he is quite “confident” about the story. In the end, he said, “Only an actor like Suriya sir can take this story to the next level.”

Furthermore, the director stated that he has two scripts with him, one of which was meant for a Bollywood actor and the other for Suriya. Chandoo Mondeti shared how the Tamil star was gracious enough to let the former finish off his other film first. The filmmaker asserted that the Jay Bhim actor waited patiently for eight months to work with him in the next.

Recalling Suriya’s words, the director said, “He said with a great heart; yes, you have eight months, right? I don’t mind if you make another film in between. Go ahead; we will see later. That’s how it went.”

Meanwhile, Suriya’s next release, Retro, grabbed a lot of attention after the teaser of the same was released. The fresh new look of the actor impressed the masses.

Based on the theme of the film, Suriya will be sporting an old-school look, with slightly long hair and a beard. Pooja Hegde would be sharing the screen space with him as the leading lady of the movie.

Retro is deemed to be a romantic action comedy and would hit the big screens on May 1, 2025.