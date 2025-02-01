Thandel First Review: Aamir Khan reveals the one special reason why the Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer would be a ‘superhit’

Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming survival drama Thandel is all set to hit the big screens on February 7. The film’s trailer has been released and has grabbed a lot of attention from fans, who have loved the theme and music of the movie. And now, the Telugu flick has received its first review.

Well, the trailer launch event for the movie was attended by Aamir Khan. During the same, the Bollywood star quipped the actor about his son Junaid’s film that was also releasing on the same date as that of Thandel.

In response, Aamir expressed joy and shared that both the films will work exceptionally well and be a superhit, since both their storylines are extremely unique and rare.

Aamir Khan said, “Dono films super hit hogi. Main batata hoon kyu… dono ki kahaani bahut achi hai. Dono films chalengi (Both the films will be super hit. I will tell you why; because both of their stories are very nice. Both films will work.”

Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel is presented by Allu Arjun and is based on a story by Karthik Theeda. It is bankrolled under Geetha Arts.

The plot of the movie indeed does stand quite unique, narrating the tale of love, bravery and patriotism of a fisherman from Srikakulam, who accidentally drifts to Pakistani waters during a regular fishing trip.

Thandel’s locked runtime is a near perfect time of 2 hours and 25 minutes. Reportedly the film has gotten a U/A certification from CBFC prior to its release.

More interestingly, the post-release streaming rights of the Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer has been passed on to Netflix, where the movie will be releasing digitally once its theatrical run is closed.

The promotions for the film are in full swing at the moment. The actors along with the makers and producers will be travelling to various cities for the same.