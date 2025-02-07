Thandel movie release LIVE Updates: Twitter reviews, box office, audience response and more about Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer

Ahead of Naga Chaitanya's anticipated film release with Thandel, he got a massive shoutout from his wife Sobhita Dhulipala. The actress dropped a post for her husband late at night on February 6, sharing her excitement for the movie.

She wrote, "#Thandel release day tomorrow! Excitement. I have seen you be so focused and positive through the making of this film, can’t wait for everyone (and myself) to experience this extraordinary love story in the theatres from tomorrow (red heart emoji).”