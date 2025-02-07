Thandel Movie Review: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer encloses longing for love but disappoints in other aspects

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel finally hit the theaters on February 7, 2025. The movie, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is a romantic action thriller with Chay playing the role of a fisherman.

If you’re planning to see this movie in a theater near you, here’s the Pinkvilla review to help you decide whether it’s worth your time!

The Plot:

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer movie Thandel focuses on the tale of a fisherman group who hail from Srikakulam region but work in the waters of Gujarat for nine months, returning home for only 3 months.

Working for their livelihood and supporting their families, this film takes us through the lives of Raju and Satya. Deeply rooted in love with each other, the movie transitions from a romantic tale to an action thriller, focusing on survival and patriotism as Raju gets captured after accidentally venturing into Pakistan territory.

Whether the man manages to escape and whether he will ever reunite with his love sets up the entirety of the film.

The Good:

The breezy part and essence of the movie Thandel lies within the lives of Raju and his love Satya. Despite being miles apart, the ever-longing fondness for each other and how they manage to sustain their love elaborates on a love that has pretty much disappeared in reality.

The way the two lead characters interact, even though they can only manage to see each other for a limited time every year, acts as a crux for the romantic flick. The emotions carried on the shoulders of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi remain the backbone of the film.

In respect of this, the tale of romance being incorporated by Chandoo Mondeti into such a world gave a refreshing feel that tends to linger with one. The decent storytelling in the movie's first half, accompanied by some brilliant visuals under the expertise of Shamdat Sainudeen, makes the film stand out.

Additionally, the music crafted by Devi Sri Prasad provides a much-needed effect on the entire storyline, and one can surely root for his craft and understanding of the concept at hand.

The Bad:

While the movie manages to become a beautiful and heartwarming tale of romance this Valentine’s season, the latter half of the film turns it murky with its over-the-top narration and unwarranted heroism.

In a world where survival is key, and everything depends on successfully escaping hardships, the movie becomes a generic tale that relies on patriotism. The second half's boring narration, along with the superficial characters and drama, makes it hard to sit through without being uncomfortable.

As unnecessary characters and lazy writing become the difficult aspects of this movie, Thandel sidesteps away from what it was beautifully trying to tell. The writing in the second half and the snoozing editing made the movie run long, staying distant from the actual story that inspired this tale.

The Performance:

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi save this rather sinking ship in its entirety with their ability to surrender to their characters. While Sai has made outstanding performances in her niche, Chaitanya has stunned with his ability to grasp into a role that requires his involvement throughout.

However, the characters Karunakaran and Divya Pillai played did not serve any impact and could’ve easily been avoided to make this venture more interesting.

The Verdict:

Thandel is a movie that starts off with great promise with the effective and subtle nature of romance, enduring every kind of hardship. However, the moment it steps into the survival aspect, it tends to lose momentum and becomes generic.

If you’re someone who enjoys watching romantic tales or loves seeing Chay and Sai perform, then maybe this could be an entertaining watch for you.