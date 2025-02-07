Thandel: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's film falls victim to piracy; gets leaked online within hours of release

Thandel has finally hit theaters today, February 7, after much anticipation. The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer has opened to positive reviews for its storyline. While fans continue to flock to cinemas to watch the film, it has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy, like many recent releases.

Thandel has been leaked online on several pirated websites just hours after its theatrical debut. The movie is illegally available on platforms like Filmyzilla and others, with resolutions including 1080p, 720p, and 480p. Internet users can easily download the Naga Chaitanya starrer on their phones and desktops with just a click. It remains to be seen how the film performs at the box office despite this setback.

In recent times, several South Indian movies have been leaked on piracy websites despite efforts by the makers to curb the issue. Before Thandel, Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi also faced a similar situation and was made available for free on such platforms. Not just these films, but Game Changer, Pushpa 2, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Ponman, Pravinkoodu Shappu, and Rekhachithram, among many others, have also fallen victim to piracy.

Nonetheless, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's movie is currently running in theaters, and fans are loving the lead pair's on-screen chemistry.

Viewers believe that Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's performances, along with DSP's music, are the film's strongest aspects. Many consider it to be the composer's best work in recent times. The movie is said to have feel-good moments in both halves, with the last 20 minutes being particularly well-executed.

Take a look at more reactions below:

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel revolves around the lives of fishermen in Srikakulam who are imprisoned after drifting into Pakistani waters while fishing. During their time in prison, they endure torture and a lack of basic necessities. However, they persevere with the hope of reuniting with their families one day.

Naga Chaitanya plays the role of a fisherman, while Sai Pallavi portrays his love interest. Have you watched Thandel in theaters? If yes, share your thoughts with us in the comments below.