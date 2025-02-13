Thandel: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s survival drama to include extended scenes and added footage; Reports

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s latest theatrical release Thandel has been performing wonderfully well at the box office. Within days of its release, the Telugu survival drama minted a great number and has been gathering immense audience retention. The makers of the film recently organized a success meet for the movie, following its performance at the theaters.

And now, as per 123 Telugu, reports are rife that the makers of Thandel are likely to bring up a new version of the movie in the theaters, which will include some more extended scenes and footage, which had been previously snipped off from its first theatrical version.

The report further suggests that the makers have apparently decided on this new move, considering how much it would benefit the narrative better. However, there is no final decision made on the matter and it is only in talks at the moment.

Moreover, it is also possible that these added scenes will be made available on the OTT version when it finally begins to stream online.

For the unversed, after its theatrical release, Thandel will be available for OTT viewing on Netflix, as pre-confirmed by the streaming platform beforehand.

Coming back to Thandel’s box office response, the movie has recorded good occupancy throughout. It opened to a staggering collection of Rs. 12.50 crore on its very first day.

Despite weekdays, there has been no stopping at the box office earnings of the Naga Chaitanya starrer and it is expected to soar higher in the coming days.

Recently, the success meet for the movie was attended by Naga Chaitanya along with his wife Sobhita Dhulipala as well as his father Nagarjuna.

While the senior actor delivered a heartfelt speech on stage, congratulating his son on the massive win, it was the presence of Sobhita that grabbed attention, since the couple made a rare appearance together post their wedding.