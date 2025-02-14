Thandel: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi celebrate success of film and shake a leg on-stage to song Namo Namah Shivaya

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi recently delivered a smashing hit with their recently released film, Thandel. The Telugu survival drama grabbed attention for its touching screenplay, not to forget the brilliant performance put forth by the actors. And recently the makers organized a ‘Thank You’ meet for the movie.

In one of the videos from the grand event, lead stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi were seen energetically matching their steps to the song Namo Namah Shivaya from this movie itself.

Check out the video:

Amid much applause from fans and flaunting happy smiles, the actors enjoyed the success of their film.

Back on February 13, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, along with the team of Thandel, were seen arriving at the Tirumala temple as they sought blessings after the success of their film

The lead stars matched in ethnic outfits, while they had a red cloth draped around their necks.

Take a look at the glimpses here:

Meanwhile, Chay and his wife Sobhita Dhulipala had made a starry appearance at the success meet of Thandel. The newly-married couple looked happy and in love as they arrived together and thereafter enjoyed the evening sitting beside one another.

Coming to the box office numbers minted by Thandel, the film has turned out to be a massive comeback for Naga Chaitanya, considering his erstwhile debacle movies.

The Chandoo Mondeti-directed film so far has achieved its break-even within just a week of its release. It has minted a sweeping Rs. 35 crore mark already and there seems to be no stopping.