Thandel: Naga Chaitanya starrer 'extra-ordinary love story' leaves Sobhita Dhulipala excited; actress says 'I have seen you...'

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are all set to take over the big screens with their romantic action thriller film, Thandel. Ahead of the film’s release on February 7, 2025, Sobhita Dhulipala expressed her excitement about her husband’s film. The actress also revealed seeing Naga stay focused and positive throughout the making of the film. Read on!

Late at night, on February 6, 2025, Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram Stories and penned an appreciation post for her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya. She shared the poster of his upcoming film Thandel and expressed that her excitement is skyrocketing as it is releasing theatrically on February 7, 2025.

In her post, the Ponniyin Selvan: I actress penned, “#Thandel release day tomorrow! Excitement. I have seen you be so focused and positive through the making of this film, can’t wait for everyone (and myself) to experience this extraordinary love story in the theatres from tomorrow (red heart emoji).”

Sobhita Dhulipala is excited for Thandel’s theatrical release:

The upcoming Telugu-language film is written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Thandel, which is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2025, is produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts and presented by Allu Aravind. Ahead of the film's grand release, the makers hosted a pre-release event in Hyderabad. During the same, Naga and Sai grooved to their hit song Namo Namah Shivaya at fans' request.

In an interview with ANI, Naga Chaitanya described working with Sai Pallavi as a great experience. “It's been a great experience. Working with Pallavi is always a pleasure, as she brings so much energy to the screen. She complements my performance in so many ways, so it has been a wonderful experience,” he said.

Having said that, the film is based on a story by Karthik Theeda. Reports suggest that it’s runtime is 2 hours and 25 minutes and the film has been granted a U/A certificate. Following its theatrical run, Thandel will start streaming on Netflix.

