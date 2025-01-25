Thandel: Naga Chaitanya to deliver the ‘biggest hit of his career’ with upcoming survival drama? Producer REACTS
Naga Chaitanya is all set for his next movie Thandel, a pure romantic survival drama. Ahead of its release, the producer makes a big claim. Read on.
Naga Chaitanya has recently grabbed attention over his personal life, as the actor tied the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala. However, he is now gearing up for his upcoming professional commitment: the Telugu survival drama Thandel. The film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti.
Ahead of its release, the producer of Chay’s film has made a rather surprising claim. Considering the average response to the actor’s last few releases, Allu Aravind has hyped Thandel as one of Chaitanya’s career-best performances.
Speaking with Times Now, Allu Aravind, who is backing the film under the banner Geetha Arts, said, “As Raju, he has delivered his career-best performance. I can also promise that it is going to be the biggest hit of his career. This is a pure love story.”
This isn’t the first time the makers of Thandel have expressed confidence about its success even before its release.
Earlier in November last year, co-producer Bunny Vas stated that the movie has the potential to be a sure-shot Rs. 100 crore box office hit.
Coming back to the film, the romantic saga also stars Sai Pallavi in a leading role, and their on-screen chemistry has already garnered a lot of attention and applause. A few songs from the movie have been unveiled, with audiences responding positively to them.
As per reports, Thandel is said to have been made on a budget of Rs. 75 crores, making it one of the most expensive projects in Chay’s career. One of its songs alone is reported to have been made on a multi-crore budget, featuring 900 trained artists and dancers.
Thandel is all set to hit theaters on February 7, 2025.
