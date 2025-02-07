Thandel: Naga Chaitanya's film inspired by real-life story of fisherman Chodipilli Musalayya who spent years in Pakistan prison

As Thandel hits theaters today, let's explore the real-life story that inspired the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer. The film is based on the true events of fishermen from Srikakulam who endure a harrowing journey after drifting into Pakistani waters while fishing. In particular, we will focus on Chodipilli Musalayya and see their story unfold through his perspective.

In 2000, 21-year-old Musalayya moved to Gujarat in search of work. At that time, fishermen did not have GPS to track borders and often strayed into foreign waters.

In November, he joined 30 others on a fishing trip in six boats. Around 3 AM, loud noises woke them up. They realized they were surrounded by armed Pakistan Coast Guards. The guards captured 25 fishermen, while the boat drivers were ordered to follow. However, the drivers managed to escape.

The journey to the Pakistani coast was brutal. The fishermen were tied up and beaten repeatedly. They were given no food or water for an entire day. After reaching the shore, they were placed in a local jail. Later, authorities completed legal formalities and transferred them to Karachi prison. Their struggle had only begun, with no certainty of when they would return home.

The prisoners received minimal food, including a chapati with curry and tea for breakfast. Lunch and dinner consisted of just two chapatis each. Due to poor nutrition, many fishermen fell sick. Clothing was scarce, and they relied on garments left behind by released Pakistani inmates.

Nights in Karachi prison were difficult. The overcrowded cells left little room to move, making it a daily struggle. This continued for a year. However, during the day, they were allowed to step outside in the open prison yard.

Musalayya and the other fishermen were released in February 2002. After returning home, he resumed work and traveled to Gujarat during the Bay of Bengal’s off-season. Among those imprisoned, five fishermen from Kunduvanipeta, a village of 1,500 people, had also endured the same fate. They unknowingly crossed territorial waters and spent months suffering in harsh conditions before finally gaining freedom.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer is based on this real-life tragedy.