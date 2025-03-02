Thandel OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's survival drama online

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel created a buzz in theaters after its release on February 7, 2025. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film performed well and received appreciation from audiences. Now, it is gearing up for its digital debut in just a few days.

When and where to watch Thandel

Thandel will start streaming on Netflix in multiple languages from March 7 onwards. Announcing X, they wrote, "Prema kosam yedu samudhralaina dhaatadaniki osthunnadu mana Thandel! Watch Thandel, out 7 March on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam!"

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Thandel

In Thandel, Raju (Naga Chaitanya) is head over heels in love with a girl named Bujji (Sai Pallavi). Before their wedding, she fears for his safety and asks him to stop fishing. However, Raju ignores her concerns and sets out to sea. A powerful storm pushes his boat off course, leading to his capture by Pakistani authorities. The story follows his struggle to survive and find a way back home.

The film is inspired by real events involving fishermen from Srikakulam who unknowingly crossed into Pakistani waters. In 2000, a young fisherman named Chodipilli Musalayya moved to Gujarat for work. At the time, GPS was not widely used, and many fishermen accidentally drifted across borders. One fateful night, Pakistani Coast Guards seized their boats and took them into custody.

After months of uncertainty, the fishermen were finally released in early 2002. Though they returned home, the experience changed their lives forever.

Cast and crew of Thandel

Thandel is directed by Chandoo Mondeti, with a screenplay by him and a story by Kartheek Theeda. The film features Naga Chaitanya as Raju and Sai Pallavi as Satya in lead roles. Prakash Belawadi plays a Pakistani jailer, while Aadukalam Naren takes on the role of Chittha. Divya Pillai appears as Chandra, and Karunakaran portrays Murali. Babloo Prithiveeraj plays Satya’s father, while Kalpa Latha is seen as Raju’s mother. Meanwhile, Charandeep takes on the role of Suribabu.