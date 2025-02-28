Thandel OTT release date: When and where to watch Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer survival drama online

Here’s everything you need to know about Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel before its digital debut.

By Anjali Choudhury
Published on Feb 28, 2025  |  11:55 AM IST |  656
Thandel OTT release date: When and where to watch Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer survival drama online (PC: Thandel Movie X)

Thandel is a Telugu survival drama premiered in theaters on February 7, 2025. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer received positive reviews at the box office. Now, the film is set to entertain viewers on the small screen.

When and where to watch Thandel

According to OTTPlay, the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel will begin streaming on Netflix on March 14. However, the makers have not yet confirmed the release date.

Official trailer and plot of Thandel


In Thandel, Raju (Naga Chaitanya) falls in love with Bujji (Sai Pallavi). Before their wedding, Bujji worries about the dangers of fishing and asks him to stop. Ignoring her concerns, Raju embarks on a trip. A violent storm pushes his boat off course and leads to his capture by Pakistani officials. The film follows his struggle to survive and return home.

Inspired by true events, Thandel portrays the ordeal of Srikakulam fishermen who unknowingly crossed into Pakistani waters. In 2000, 21-year-old Chodipilli Musalayya moved to Gujarat for work. Fishermen then lacked GPS and often strayed across borders. One night, Pakistani Coast Guards surrounded their boats and took them captive. 

After a year of uncertainty, authorities finally released them in February 2002. Musalayya and his fellow fishermen returned home, forever marked by their traumatic experience.

Cast and crew of Thandel

Thandel is directed by Chandoo Mondeti, with a screenplay by Chandoo Mondeti and a story by Kartheek Theeda. The film is produced by Bunny Vasu, while Shamdat Sainudeen handles cinematography. Naveen Nooli takes charge of editing and Devi Sri Prasad composes the music.

The cast features Naga Chaitanya as Raju and Sai Pallavi as Satya in lead roles. Prakash Belawadi plays a Pakistani jailer, while Aadukalam Naren portrays Chittha. Divya Pillai appears as Chandra, and Karunakaran plays Murali. Babloo Prithiveeraj takes on the role of Satya's father, with Kalpa Latha as Raju’s mother. The ensemble also includes Charandeep as Suribabu, Kalyani Natarajan, Parvateesam, and Mahesh Achanta.

