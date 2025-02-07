Thandel OTT release: Where to watch Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's survival drama after its theatrical run

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel has finally hit theaters today. The movie has been receiving mixed to positive responses from audiences. However, fans are in awe of the lead pair's on-screen chemistry. While everyone is watching Thandel in cinemas, let us share with you where to stream it online after its theatrical run.

Where to watch Thandel

Thandel will be available on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. While speculation suggests that the movie may stream on the platform after 50 days in theaters, the exact release date has not been confirmed.

"When fate drags them across borders, only courage can bring them home. Thandel, coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi after its theatrical release!" the streaming giant wrote.

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Thandel

Thandel is inspired by the true story of a fisherman from Srikakulam. He, along with other fishermen, accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters and gets imprisoned in Karachi for over a year. During their confinement, they endure severe torture and lack basic necessities like food and proper clothing.

Naga Chaitanya plays the main lead, and his character in the movie highlights the harsh realities faced by Indian fishermen and their resilience in the face of unimaginable challenges. After more than a year of brutal treatment, all the fishermen are eventually released.

Cast and crew of Thandel

Thandel is directed by Chandoo Mondeti, with a screenplay by Chandoo Mondeti and a story by Karthik Theeda. The film is produced by Bunny Vasu, with Allu Aravind serving as the presenter. Shamdat Sainudeen handled the cinematography, while Naveen Nooli took charge of editing. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and the film is produced under the banner of Geetha Arts.

The cast includes Naga Chaitanya as Raju and Sai Pallavi as Satya, along with Prakash Belawadi as a Pakistani jailer. The film also features Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh, Karunakaran, and Babloo Prithiveeraj in pivotal roles.