Thandel: Producer reveals why a ‘beautiful white girl from Bombay’ was not chosen over Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi is one such actress who has gradually paved her way to become one of the most sought-after stars in South cinema. She is now all set for her next release, Thandel starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead. While the actress has already captivated fans with her fresh look and captivating expressions visible through the trailer of the movie, it is the producer of the survival drama, who revealed why she was selected in the first place.

Speaking with Galatta Plus, Thandel’s producer Allu Aravind remarked why Sai Pallavi was the only perfect choice for the movie. He explained that any regular white and beautiful girl from Bombay could not have fit well for the kind of role like Satya, since the character demands a certain kind of rootedness in the first place.

He said, “I have taken Sai Pallavi, I should say it is a commercial decision. I can't bring somebody from Bombay; a beautiful white-skin girl from Bombay for this character. This is a very rooted character and the genuinity has to be projected. Sai Pallavi is extraordinary in projecting the genuinity of the character. That's why we cast her in the film.”

Concluding his statement about Sai Pallavi, Allu Aravind revealed how she has done a wonderful job in her role for Thandel.

For the unversed, Thandel is based on the lives of real-life fishermen from the Srikakulam area in Andhra Pradesh. The Chandoo Mondeti directorial narrates the story of a fisherman who accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters during one of his regular fishing trips.

What follows next is a quest for Raju (played by Naga Chaitanya) to return to his homeland and beloved Satya (played by Sai Pallavi), showcasing a tale filled with emotions of patriotism, love, hardships and rebellion.

The film will be hitting the screens on February 7, 2025.