Thandel release date, plot, runtime, full star cast: Here’s everything about Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's movie

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel is an upcoming survival drama that is set to hit the big screens in just a few days. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film has been creating a buzz across social media due to its plot and star cast. If you're eager to watch this movie in theaters next week, continue reading this article to learn more.

Thandel release date and star cast

Thandel is going to make its theatrical debut on February 7, 2025. Directed and written by Chandoo Mondeti, the film is based on a story by Karthik Theeda. Produced by Bunny Vasu and presented by Allu Aravind, the film stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi as the main leads.

The cinematography is handled by Shamdat Sainudeen, while Naveen Nooli takes care of the editing. Music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and the production company behind the project is Geetha Arts.

Thandel certification and runtime

According to Times Now, the runtime of Thandel is 2 hours and 25 minutes. Meanwhile, other reports suggest that the Naga Chaitanya starrer has been granted a U/A certificate.

Thandel trailer and plot

Thandel tells the story of a fisherman from Srikakulam who accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters during a fishing trip. As he struggles to escape and return home, the film explores themes of revenge, courage, and patriotism.

The trailer of the film highlights the survival drama with patriotic elements. Naga Chaitanya portrays the fisherman and gives a powerful performance. On the other hand, Sai Pallavi joins him and their on-screen chemistry adds a romantic touch to the movie.

Watch the trailer below:

Meanwhile, Thandel will start streaming on Netflix following its theatrical run. The announcement was made by the OTT platform via their social media handle. They wrote, "When fate drags them across borders, only courage can bring them home. Thandel, coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi, after its theatrical release!"

Take a look at the post below:

Are you excited to watch Thandel in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.