Thandel trailer OUT: Naga Chaitanya takes on the role of a daring fisherman in survival drama; sparks intense romance with Sai Pallavi

Naga Chaitanya starrer movie Thandel is all set to hit the big screens on February 7, 2025. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have unveiled the trailer of the Chandoo Mondeti directorial.

The 2-minute and 22-second trailer of the movie depicted a patriotic survival drama with Chay enacting the role of a fisherman. With a power-packed performance by the actor, Sai Pallavi joins in, evoking quite the chemistry between their characters, making it a romantic venture.

Check out the trailer for Thandel:

Unveiling the trailer ahead of the film’s release, Naga Chaitanya was seen at the launch event in Vishakapatanam. Earlier, the makers of Thandel had even dropped its 3rd single called Hilesso Hilessa as well.

The movie Thandel is said to center around a fisherman from the Srikakulam region who accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters during a routine fishing trip. As the man strives to escape and return to his love, the film explores themes such as revenge, courage, and patriotism.

In recent times, Chay had even taken the time to spend some precious moments with the fishermen community of the region. In a video shared by the makers, the actor is seen preparing fish curry alongside the local fishermen and the crew of the movie.

Coming to both the actors’ work front, Sai Pallavi was last seen playing the lead role in the movie Amaran, co-starring Sivakarthikeyan. The film, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, is a biopic based on the life of the martyred soldier Major Mukund Varadarajan.

The movie was a massive hit and depicted the bittersweet tale of the soldier who fought against terrorists for the sake of the country. Apart from SK and Sai, the film also had Rahul Bose and Bhuvan Arora in key roles as well.

Furthermore, Sai Pallavi is next set to appear in Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana, co-starring with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.

Moreover, Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in the movie tentatively titled NC24. The movie touted to be a mystical adventure flick, is directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, who previously made the movie Virupaksha.

