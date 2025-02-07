Thandel Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's movie in theaters

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel hit the big screens today, February 7. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the movie has been receiving a positive response from the audience since its release. Fans even rushed to their nearest cinemas to catch the first day, first show of the movie. If you are also planning to watch the flick, check out these Twitter reviews of Thandel shared by netizens.

A social media user reviewed Thandel and shared that it delivers a fair love story that stands out in its heartfelt and intimate moments but falters when shifting to other subplots. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s performances are said to be the film’s strongest aspects.

Viewers have also praised DSP’s music, considering it one of his best works in recent times. However, some felt that the weak writing and slow-paced narration made certain parts drag. A viewer expressed that despite these flaws, the film manages to engage audiences with its lead pair and soulful music.

"The film has a few feel good moments in both halves and a well executed last 20 minute block, but the total India-Pakistan sequence in the 2nd half hampers the flow mightily and is very artificial," wrote another user on X.

A netizen loved Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's chemistry in the movie and posted on X, "Chay & Pallavis chemistry is good in pieces, but the pace could have been better. Storm sequence is executed well & brings some momentum. Sai Pallavi is a superstar, & her dancing is a treat, YET AGAIN. DSPs music is melodious & Chay as Thandel Raju is good."

Advertisement

A viewer who just finished watching Thandel shared thoughts on the film. The person described it as a strong comeback for Naga Chaitanya and praised his performance as one of his best after Majili and Ye Maaya Chesave. The cinegoer felt that the movie had a decent first half, followed by an engaging second half. The viewer also highlighted DSP’s music.

Read more reviews of Thandel below:

Starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, Thandel follows the lives of fishermen from Srikakulam who accidentally cross into Pakistani waters during a fishing trip.