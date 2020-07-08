Thandie Newton recalls the stressful time when she shot for Mission: Impossible 2 with Tom Cruise

During an interview with Vulture, the actress said that when she was shooting for a particular scene with Tom Cruise, she was very stressed and got scared of the Jack Reacher actor.

The Hollywood actress Thandie Newton made a shocking revelation that she really had a tough time while shooting with Tom Cruise on Mission: Impossible 2. During an interview with Vulture, the actress said that when she was shooting for a particular scene with Tom Cruise, she was very stressed and got scared of the Jack Reacher actor. The Westworld actress reportedly stated that she was filming a scene on a balcony when her character was supposed to get angry at the lead star Tom Cruise. But, Thandie Newton recalls that the particular scene was not at going well.

The actress said that Tom Cruise wanted to rehearse the scene on camera. The actress further adds that the Top Gun actor asked Newton to switch roles, which according to her turned out to be a complete disaster. The actress also states that the director of the film, Mission: Impossible 2, John Woo did not really come forward to help. The actress, Thandie Newton also states that the ‘Born on the Fourth of July’ actor is not a bad person, but he takes on too much to perfect the film and its scenes.

The actress said that when she had such a tough time while shooting with Tom Cruise, she expected an apology from the Vanilla Sky actor. But, on the contrary, The Last Samurai star Tom Cruise called her up, and reportedly said that the team will re-shoot the scene with the actress. Thandie Newton also says that Tom Cruise is not bad at heart, but he goes too tough on himself.

