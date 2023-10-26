Thangalaan: Chiyaan Vikram, Pa. Ranjith's film visuals said to meet ‘Hollywood standards; Makers aim for international markets

The Chiyaan Vikram-Pa. Ranjith collaboration is one of the most awaited upcoming films. The film is currently in its post-production stage, and it is speculated that the film will be released early next year. The producer of the film, G. Dhananjeyan also revealed in a recent interview that the visual aspects of the film match Hollywood standards.

He added that the visual aspects of Thangalaan will be breaking new barriers, and is bound to stun the audience, he added in an interview with Galatta.com. Dhananjeyan also revealed that the co-producer Gnanavel Raja is currently in Mumbai, and is in talks to collaborate with a top banner to take the film to international markets.

G. Dhananjeyan says there was no compromise in terms of making

The producer said that there was absolutely no compromise in terms of the making of the film. He said that as the filming progressed, co-producer Gnanavel Raja gained more confidence in the film. He also added that there were extensions in shooting dates, and the budget, but the filming has now been completed, and the edited work has been shown to the producers.

Quite recently, music composer GV Prakash Kumar revealed that the teaser for the film will be released soon. Reiterating what the composer said, the producer added that he also watched one-and-a-half-minute visuals, and got even more excited about the film.

Thangalaan release date

The producer revealed to Galatta that Thangalaan is aiming for a release in January 2024, although he did not reveal an exact date. He said that the exact date of release will be made known through an official announcement by the makers. G. Dhananjeyan also added that the film will be a landmark film not just for the Production House and the director, but also for the Ponniyin Selvan actor.

More about Thangalaan

Thangalaan marks the first collaboration between Pa. Ranjith and Chiyaan Vikram, The film features an ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Harikrishnan Anbudurai, and many more in prominent roles. The film is touted to be a period drama film, set in the Kolar Gold Fields, and talks about the fight over the land between the indigenous people of the area and foreign forces. The camera has been cranked by Kishor Kumar, while Selva handles the editing. The film is bankrolled by Pa. Ranjith’s own Production House Neelam Productions, and Studio Green.

ALSO READ: Thangalaan: GV Prakash Kumar drops exciting update about Chiyaan Vikram starrer