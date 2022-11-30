Thangalaan: Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy and Pa Ranjith make a perfect trio in this post pack up selfie

Chiyaan Vikram is currently busy with the shooting of his ambitious project Thangalaan . The movie, which marks the National award-winner's first collaboration with the talented filmmaker Pa Ranjith, is touted to be a period action drama. Popular actress Parvathy Thiruvothu is playing the female lead in the big-budget venture, thus joining hands with both Chiyaan Vikram and Pa Ranjith, for the first time in her career. Recently, Parvathy took to her official Instagram handle and treated her followers with an exciting post pack-up selfie.

In the selfie which is evidently clicked by Chiyaan Vikram, both Parvathy Thiruvothu and director Pa Ranjith are seen lying on the floor with the leading man. After the actress's picture with the actor and director dropped on social media, the cine-goers speculate that the Thangalaan trio is hinting towards an important date, maybe the release date, of the film. In the picture, Vikram is seen showing a victory symbol, while Parvathy and Ranjith are seen showing 10 and 4 fingers respectively.

About Thangalaan

As reported earlier, the Thangalaan team recently filmed a massive fight sequence for the much-awaited film in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The fight sequence will feature the National award-winning actor and the supporting cast of the Pa Ranjith film, along with a large group of junior artists. This scene is touted to be the biggest highlight of Thangalaan, which reportedly revolves around the Tamil tribe that worked at the Kolar Gold Fields, in the pre-Independence era.

The cast and crew

Thangalaan reportedly features Chiyaan Vikram in the role of the leader of the tribe, that moves to Kolar Gold Field for mining works. Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan are playing the female leads in the film, which features senior actor Pasupathy as the lead antagonist. GV Prakash Kumar composes music for the project. Kishor Kumar is the director of photography. Selva handles the editing. Thangalaan is produced by director Pa Ranjith's home banner Neelam Productions and Studio Green.

