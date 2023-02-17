Thangalaan: Chiyaan Vikram raises temperature in shirtless pics from Pa Ranjith's film as he resumes shoot

Chiyaan Vikram has teamed up with Pa Ranjith for his next titled Thangalaan. While no major updates of the film have been announced for a long time, the actor has now announced that they resumed the shoot. The PS 1 actor took to Twitter and shared a few stills from the film as he resumed a new schedule shoot.

Chiyaan Vikram shared a few BTS still from the sets and left fans excited about the film. The pics show the actor shirtless, taking a dip in the pool in a rugged beard, modish sunglasses, and man bun hairstyle. Needless to say, his fans are going gaga over the photos and are excited to see the swag-personified pics of their favourite star. Vikram captioned the post with "Back to the future. #Thangalaan".

