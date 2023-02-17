Thangalaan: Chiyaan Vikram raises temperature in shirtless pics from Pa Ranjith's film as he resumes shoot
Chiyaan Vikram has teamed up with Pa Ranjith for his next titled Thangalaan. While no major updates of the film have been announced for a long time, the actor has now announced that they resumed the shoot. The PS 1 actor took to Twitter and shared a few stills from the film as he resumed a new schedule shoot.
Chiyaan Vikram shared a few BTS still from the sets and left fans excited about the film. The pics show the actor shirtless, taking a dip in the pool in a rugged beard, modish sunglasses, and man bun hairstyle. Needless to say, his fans are going gaga over the photos and are excited to see the swag-personified pics of their favourite star. Vikram captioned the post with "Back to the future. #Thangalaan".
Recently, Parvathy took to her official Instagram handle and treated her followers with an exciting post pack-up selfie. In the picture, Vikram is seen showing a victory symbol, while Parvathy and Ranjith are seen showing 10 and 4 fingers respectively. the cine-goers speculate that the Thangalaan trio is hinting towards an important date, maybe the release date, of the film.
About Thangalaan
The period drama, which reportedly features Chiyaan Vikram as the leader of a Tamil Nadu tribal group, is scripted by director Pa Ranjith, himself. Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan appear as the female leads in the film, which features senior actor Pasupathy in a pivotal role. GV Prakash Kumar composes music for the film. Kishor Kumar is the director of photography. Selva handles the editing. Thangalaan is bankrolled by director Pa Ranjith's home banner Neelam Productions and Studio Green.
Vikram is also waiting for the release of the Ponniyin Selvan 2, which will hit the screens on April 28. The actor will be seen in the role of Aditya Karikalan alongside Jayaram Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Bachchan and others. The actor is also busy shooting for his long delayed project Dhruva Natchathiram by Gautham Menon.
