Thangalaan: Chiyaan Vikram reveals movie and trailer release date for upcoming collab with Pa Ranjith

The Chiyaan Vikram-Pa. Ranjith collaboration Thangalaan is one of the most anticipated films. The film is currently in its post-production stage, and the fans are eagerly waiting for the teaser to get a glimpse of the film.

Recently, the music composer of the film, GV Prakash Kumar, and its producer, G. Dhananjeyan hinted at the teaser release. In the latest update, Chiyaan Vikram has taken to social media to reveal the release date not just of the teaser, but of the movie as well.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), the actor wrote: “A fiery story of a bygone era that is waiting to be told & cherished.; #Thangalaan teaser dropping on November 1st & Thangalaan arriving at cinemas worldwide on 26th January, 2024”

Chiyaan Vikram and Pa. Ranjith movie Thangalaan release date out

More about Thangalaan

Thangalaan is Chiyaan Vikram’s first collaboration with Pa. Ranjith. The film features an ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Harikrishnan Anbudurai, Pasupathy, and many more in prominent roles. The film is expected to be a period-action drama, telling the story of the fight over land between the indigenous people and foreign forces in the Kolar Gold Fields.

Talking about the film, producer G. Dhananjeyan has said that the film would be a visually stunning experience, and would even match Hollywood standards. He added that there had been no compromise made in terms of the visual aspects of the film and that it was sure to entertain the audience.

The film is bankrolled by Pa. Ranjith’s own Production House, Neelam Productions, in collaboration with Studio Green, while the music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The camera is cranked by Kishor Kumar, while Selva is in charge of the editing department.

Chiyaan Vikram on the work front

Chiyaan Vikram will next be seen in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s highly anticipated film Dhruva Natchathiram. The film features an ensemble cast including Vinayakan, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Ritu Varma, Simran, GVM, Arjun Das, and many more. The trailer of the film dropped on October 24 and has been gaining positive responses from fans and critics. The music for the film is composed by Harris Jayaraj, and the film has been bankrolled by the Enai Noki Paayum Thota helmer, under the banner of Ondraga Entertainment, in collaboration with Oruoorleoru Film House. The film is all set for release on November 24.

