Thangalaan: Chiyaan Vikram shoots for a massive fight sequence; REVEALS his new look for Pa Ranjith’s film

Chiyaan Vikram is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest outing, Ponniyin Selvan I. The National award-winner is finally joining hands with the acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjith for his 61st outing in cinema. The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be a period drama, has been titled Thangalaan. As reported earlier, Chiyaan Vikram is appearing in multiple get-ups in the film, which started rolling last month. Now, the popular star has revealed his new look for Thangalaan. Vikram's new look for Pa Ranjith's film

Recently, Chiyaan Vikram took to his official social media handles and revealed his new look for Thangalaan, to the surprise of his fans and followers. The actor's initial look for the film had him sporting a long hairdo with a thick beard. However, he is sporting a shaven head, with a much longer beard for his second look in Pa Ranjith's film. "With great beard comes great responsibility!! #thangalaan," wrote the National award-winning actor, who looks stylish in aviator sunglasses and a black pullover, in the pictures. Check out Chiyaan Vikram's Instagram post:

Chiyaan Vikram's massive fight sequence in Thangalaan As per the latest updates, Chiyaan Vikram and Pa Ranjith are now busy shooting a massive fight sequence for Thangalaan, in Madurai. Reportedly, the fight sequence will feature the leading man, along with some other prominent characters and a large group of junior artists. This fight scene is said to be the biggest highlight of the film, which is being made on a massive budget. Check out Chiyaan Vikram and director Pa Ranjith's pictures from Thanglaan's Madurai location: