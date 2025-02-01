Thangalaan Director’s Cut: Chiyaan Vikram starrer premieres at Rotterdam Film Festival on Feb 1, 2025

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan Director’s Cut version is set to premiere at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam on February 1, 2025. The film, directed by Pa. Ranjith, was initially released in theaters on August 15, 2024.

Sharing the announcement of the film’s Director’s Cut release at the Rotterdam Film Festival, the makers wrote, “#Thangalaan: Director’s Cut has been officially selected and is premiering today, February 1, 2025, at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam. Witness the Son of Gold in all his glory.”

See the official post here:

The film Thangalaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, is an action-adventure set against the backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields during the British Raj era. The story follows an English general who seeks a hidden treasure buried deep within the mines, enlisting the help of a tribal leader. However, things take a dark turn when they encounter the wrath of an enigmatic sorceress. The tribal leader must then confront the sorceress, leading to an intense final showdown.

In Thangalaan, Chiyaan Vikram plays five different roles, showcasing his versatility as an actor. The film also features an ensemble cast, including Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Hari Krishnan, and many others in pivotal roles. While the performances were widely praised, the film received mixed reviews from critics, with criticism directed at its historical inaccuracies, visual effects, and writing. Currently, the movie is available for streaming on Netflix.

Advertisement

Moving forward, Chiyaan Vikram is set to appear in Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, directed by S.U. Arun Kumar. This two-part action thriller tells the story of Kaali, a humble provision store owner living in a village with his wife. Kaali's simple life takes a drastic turn when he crosses paths with a dangerous crime network. The narrative explores the unfolding mysteries and the consequences of Kaali’s actions, ultimately leading to an intriguing climax.

As the second installment of a planned duology, Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 will also feature a prequel, delving deeper into the origins of the story.