Thangalaan: GV Prakash Kumar drops exciting update about Chiyaan Vikram starrer

GV Prakash Kumar, the music director-actor has given an exciting update about the Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan with Kabali director Pa. Ranjith helming the project. The film which has been in the works for some time now is finally dropping its first teaser soon, as confirmed by GV Prakash.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account GV Prakash Kumar wrote, “#thangalaan sambavam soon. One extraordinary teaser on its way soon…@beemji @StudioGreen2 @chiyaan.”

Check out the official tweet

The National Award-winning music director has been roped in and churning out some bangers of recent times with films like Tiger Nageswara Rao and Mark Antony. The official update by GV Prakash has very much ignited the emotions of Chiyaan Vikram fans who are waiting to see the actor in a Pa Ranjith movie.

The film is said to be based on real-life events that occurred in the lives of miners from Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Karnataka back in the 19th century during the British Raj period. The film which is also written by Pa. Ranjith will feature Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvoth, Harikrishnan, and many more in important roles. The film which is being produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green is expected to release next year. Reportedly, Chiyaan Vikram underwent rigorous physical transformation to be able to cater to this role and also had an accident back in the day while shooting for it.

Moreover, Chiyaan Vikram’s long-awaited movie Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon is finally coming to theaters after being in production hell for more than 7 years, owing to the director’s financial constraints since he has also produced the film. The film concluded its production in February of this year and is finally hitting the big screens in the month of November. The film also marks the return of Gautham Menon to the director’s chair after his 2022 film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Part 1: The Kindling starring STR.

GV Prakash Kumar’s lineups

GV Prakash Kumar lastly composed the recent Ravi Teja film Tiger Nageswara Rao which has been on the charts for his songs while he also appeared in a film called Adiyae with him in the leading role.

The acting endeavors of the composer are in full swing with several releases lining up but more importantly, his future musical compositions to come include films like Captain Miller, Japan, Siren, and two Hindi films which include Emergency and the Soorarai Potru remake with Akshay Kumar.

