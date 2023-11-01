Thangalaan Teaser OUT: Chiyaan Vikram and Pa Ranjith's period drama promises thrilling action

Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith who last directed the film Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is gearing up for his next film with Chiyaan Vikram in the leading role and the film has finally gotten a teaser. The movie which is a period action flick is set in the backdrops of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF).

The film has an ensemble cast of actors like Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, and many more. The awaited flick is set to release in theaters on January 26th, 2024 coinciding with Republic Day.

Watch the official teaser of Thangalaan

The quick teaser which only ran for 1:32 minutes was based on the setting of the Kolar Gold Fields and the tribal society that lived near it. Chiyaan Vikram sports a completely different outfit and look.

His hair appears dirty, rough, and long with the belly protruding a little outside than his normal demeanor. The teaser also featured Parvathy Thiruvothu and Pasupathy being members of the same tribe living there.

Moreover, only a glimpse of Malavika Mohanan’s character was shown in the teaser which was also quite intriguing. Malavika appeared and started screaming so loud that the sound waves were becoming visible as if she had the Sonic Scream superpower. The sound waves were similar to the Marvel and DC characters Banshee and Black Canary.

The true nature of the film and what it entails is still kept under tight wraps until anything further can be revealed. The film is hitting theaters in January and up until then we can only assume and speculate what the film would shape up into.

The film which is directed by Pa Ranjith is written by himself and Tamil Prabha. The film’s music is composed by G V Prakash Kumar, the cinematography is handled by A Kishor Kumar and editing is done by Selva R K.

More about Chiyaan Vikram’s Workfront

Chiyaan Vikram is gearing up for his theatrical release Dhruva Natchathiram finally dropping in theaters this month. The spy thriller film which has been in production for years now will finally reach the masses.

In addition, Chiyaan Vikram recently revealed that director SU Arun Kumar, known for Chithha, will be helming his 62nd film.

