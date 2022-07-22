Live

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Jul 22, 2022 12:43 PM IST  |  5.9K
Thank You Movie LIVE UPDATES: Review, Box Office opening of Naga Chaitanya starrer
Naga Chaitanya's much-awaited film Thank You was released today, July 22, 2022. The film which also stars Raashii Khanna is written and directed by Vikram K Kumar. It is a coming-of-age story. A story on the life of David - from his past to present. Backed by Dil Raju and Shirish under their Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, Thank You also has Malavika Nair, Avika Gor, and Sai Sushanth Reddy in pivotal roles. Well, the film is out and here's what the audience has to say about the film. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is looking forward to the release of the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. 
July 22, 2022, 12:37 pm IST
Celebration in theatres

Naga Chaitanya's fans celebrated the occasion in a grand manner. Check out the video of fans hooting and celebrating on his entry scene in Thank You. 

July 22, 2022, 12:32 pm IST
Nagarjuna Akkineni wished his son Chay good luck

Ahead of the film's release, Nagarjuna Akkineni wished his son good luck and thanked him for being a 'wonderful person'. He wrote, "Wishing you all the best ra 
@chay_akkineni as you go out say #thankyou  to your audience tomorrow let me thank you on this occasion for being such a wonderful person!! All the Best to Team #ThankYouMovie." 

 

 

 

Actor Nani also wished all the best to the Thank You team ahead of the film's release. He Tweeted, "Vikram is a child at heart and all his films cater to the child in you. Wishing #ThankYou team a huge success." 
Wishing #ThankYou team a huge success."  

July 22, 2022, 12:16 pm IST
Audience reaction on Thank You

Naga Chaitanya's film Thank You is out and the first reviews are out on social media. A Moviegoer called it Naga Chaitanya's performance in the film 'good' while a section of the audience feels it is a 'feel good' movie. 

Take a look: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


