Thank You Movie LIVE UPDATES: Review, Box Office opening of Naga Chaitanya starrer
Naga Chaitanya's fans celebrated the occasion in a grand manner. Check out the video of fans hooting and celebrating on his entry scene in Thank You.
Ooraa Masss- classy Entrance
.@chay_akkineni - Annaaa #ThankYou #ThankYouTheMovie
Sudarshan 35 MM
— Karthikk_(@K_arthik_7) July 22, 2022
Ahead of the film's release, Nagarjuna Akkineni wished his son good luck and thanked him for being a 'wonderful person'. He wrote, "Wishing you all the best ra
@chay_akkineni as you go out say #thankyou to your audience tomorrow let me thank you on this occasion for being such a wonderful person!! All the Best to Team #ThankYouMovie."
Wishing you all the best ra @chay_akkineni as you go out say #thankyou to your audience tomorrowlet me thank you on this occasion for being such a wonderful person!! All the Best to Team #ThankYouMovie pic.twitter.com/mhoG7c8l4E
— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) July 21, 2022
Actor Nani also wished all the best to the Thank You team ahead of the film's release. He Tweeted, "Vikram is a child at heart and all his films cater to the child in you.
Wishing #ThankYou team a huge success."
Vikram is a child at heart and all his films cater to the child in you.
Wishing #ThankYou team a huge success @chay_akkineni @Vikram_K_Kumar @MusicThaman @RaashiiKhanna_ @pcsreeram sir @BvsRavi @SVC_official
— Nani (@NameisNani) July 21, 2022
Naga Chaitanya's film Thank You is out and the first reviews are out on social media. A Moviegoer called it Naga Chaitanya's performance in the film 'good' while a section of the audience feels it is a 'feel good' movie.
Take a look:
My friend in USA just watched #ThankYouMovie
Lit
A GOOD FEEL GOOD MOVIE
vintage Emayachesava is backkk#NagaChaitanya
— (@vrnoffl) July 21, 2022
Good performance by @chay_akkineni
Music of @MusicThaman
Was awesome maheshbabu references are lit
Thank You for the #ThankYouMovie #VikramKKumar & #NagaChaitanya @chay_akkineni @MusicThaman @RaashiiKhanna_ pic.twitter.com/ojSPQsxgyX
— Uday (@Uday62488740) July 22, 2022
#ThankyouTheMovie First half - Super #NagaChaitanya versatility, performance, screen presence The best on screen songs, bgm kummesadu,
Teenage track Highlight
Pc sreeram made every frame beautiful
— (@CooIestVinaay) July 22, 2022
1st Half itself is heart touching... Pure bliss to watch. ;) #ThankYouMovie #NagaChaitanya #NC #VikramKumar pic.twitter.com/1lpq0ACruj
— RJ Suri (@Surendra_116) July 21, 2022
#ThankYouTheMovie wowww. Just finished watching ,It’s beautiful journey @chay_akkineni #NagaChaitanya is so convincing in three diff looks ..just wanted to say Thank you .. every frame is so beautiful @pcsreeram sir, @MusicThaman music is just soulful @RaashiiKhanna_ the best
— Bala (@ramana_nanduri) July 21, 2022