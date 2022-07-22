Thank You Movie Review: Naga Chaitanya starrer fails to break away from conventions

Title: Thank You

Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna and others

Director: Vikram K Kumar

Run-Time: 129 minutes

Rating: 2/5

Tollywood films have an utterly conventional way of relaying coming-of-age stories and situations. 'Maharshi' was no different but it succeeded mainly because of the star pull and the 'Do or Die' tone of the farmers segment. 'Thank You' is not too soapy, but it is underwhelming even by Tollywood's standards.

Abhiram (Naga Chaitanya) has lost his moral values after becoming a successful start-up entrepreneur. He has been busy spreading his wings and, in the process, has come to degrade those who depend on him as parasites. Priya (Raashi Khanna), his live-in partner, is heart-broken at his decadence. A personal tragedy becomes the last straw. She calls it quits, leaving Abhiram question his life choices.

The present is set in the US. Abhiram's career graph is on the rise. There is no stopping him. Meanwhile, his relationship with Priya is falling on the rocks. These portions could have been narrated with a touch of emotional depth, using the run-time to build an aura of mystery around Abhiram. Instead, everything we see here is at the level of what we have already seen in the trailer.

The itch to zoom past the first act and shift the scene to Narasapuram is palpable. In 2002, Abhiram was brimming with innocence and fell for the charms of a young girl (Malavika Nair, in her career's first superficial performance). The brief romantic relationship gave him a life lesson.

Four years later, Abhiram was a hockey player with a devil-may-care attitude. He locked horns with a wannabe politician named Sharwa Reddy (Sai Sushanth). This segment not only overstays its welcome but also suffers from cliches (barring the casting choice for the 'Rakhi' sister's role, played by Avika Gor). Even the choice of Hockey as a sports backdrop smacks of laziness rather than an effort to build a layer upon a layer.

The film should have been a little more non-linear in order to seem less random and more focused. Somehow, the conflict is not communicated effectively because of the way the final act is rushed, and also because of the non-generic scenes in the flashbacks.

Saying 'thank you' to the people who have made us what we are shouldn't be a turbulent process. The film's tendency to spoon-feed the audience is also unsettling. When a key character speaks of a 'What goes around comes around' scenario, he literally spells it out and uses the word 'Karma' to dumb it down.

Writer BVS Ravi and director Vikram K Kumar should have invested in Abhiram's character more. The male protagonist is humanized and made to look like an unassuming friend in the last scene where he receives one Satish outside the airport. This is an example of brilliant writing. Wish the film had many such moments. Thaman's songs are functional, while PC Sreeram's cinematography is sufficient.

Also Read| Thank You Movie LIVE UPDATES: Review, Box Office opening of Naga Chaitanya starrer

Check out the film's trailer below: