Thank You: Naga Chaitanya leaves fans excited as he announces teaser release date with a fun BTS video
The much-awaited teaser of Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film with director Vikram K Kumar Thank You will be out soon. The film marks second outing of actor-director after Manam.
With the fun BTS video, Naga Chaitanya got fans excited for the teaser and are expecting to witness the actor in a new avatar. The film is said to be a goof breezy entertainer about a guy who goes down memory lane and explores the importance of gratitude.
Meanwhile, today, Manam clocked 8 years of its release and Naga Chaitanya shared a special post with the director Vikram K Kumar dedicated to the film. Manam starred 4 generations of the Akkineni clan, Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil and became one of the classic films in Tollywood with blockbuster box office numbers.
The actor-director are also working on a web series titled Dhootha. Touted to be a horror thriller, Naga Chaitanya marks his OTT debut and also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam in key roles.