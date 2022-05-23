Thank You: Naga Chaitanya leaves fans excited as he announces teaser release date with a fun BTS video

The much-awaited teaser of Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film with director Vikram K Kumar Thank You will be out soon. The film marks second outing of actor-director after Manam.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on May 23, 2022 06:34 PM IST  |  5.9K
Naga Chaitanya,South
The much-awaited teaser of Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film with director Vikram K Kumar Thank You will be out in the next two days. The actor took to his social media handle and shared a fun BTS video to announce that the teaser will be released on 25 May at 5:04 PM. He is seen dubbing for his lines and looks super excited for the teaser as he announces it. 

With the fun BTS video, Naga Chaitanya got fans excited for the teaser and are expecting to witness the actor in a new avatar. The film is said to be a goof breezy entertainer about a guy who goes down memory lane and explores the importance of gratitude. 

To be bankrolled by Dil Raju, Thank You marks the second collaboration between Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar after Manam. The film has cinematography by PC Sriram, S Thaman is onboard for the music, B V S Ravi is providing the story and Naveen Nooli is the editor. Thank You is going to be high on emotions, entertainment and action. Raashii Khanna plays the female lead role opposite Chaitanya in the film,

Meanwhile, today, Manam clocked 8 years of its release and Naga Chaitanya shared a special post with the director Vikram K Kumar dedicated to the film. Manam starred 4 generations of the Akkineni clan, Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil and became one of the classic films in Tollywood with blockbuster box office numbers. 

The actor-director are also working on a web series titled Dhootha. Touted to be a horror thriller, Naga Chaitanya marks his OTT debut and also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam in key roles.

