Thank You: Naga Chaitanya leaves fans excited as he announces teaser release date with a fun BTS video

The much-awaited teaser of Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film with director Vikram K Kumar Thank You will be out in the next two days. The actor took to his social media handle and shared a fun BTS video to announce that the teaser will be released on 25 May at 5:04 PM. He is seen dubbing for his lines and looks super excited for the teaser as he announces it.

With the fun BTS video, Naga Chaitanya got fans excited for the teaser and are expecting to witness the actor in a new avatar. The film is said to be a goof breezy entertainer about a guy who goes down memory lane and explores the importance of gratitude.

Watch the BTS video here: